Second fight in two weeks leads to more student suspensions at Beauregard High School

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – It’s been a rough start to the New Year for Beauregard High School as two large fights break out on campus since students returned from Christmas break. Ten students are now facing disciplinary action for fighting at school.

Monday, the same day News 3 reported on last weeks lunchroom brawl, there was a second fight at the school. The disturbing video was taken during a fight on Monday, January 14th. The video, laced with profanity and laughter, shows several students knocking another student down to the ground and kicking him in the face. In the video, one student steps in and tries to break it up. The video shows that student laying on the student being hit and kicked while pushing the other students away.



“He gets on the kid to protect him, and we appreciate him. He did a good job. It’s good to see kids that will do that, and we wish we had more of them,” said Beauregard Principal, Richard Brown.



Brown says five students were suspended in Monday’s fight and the school is pressing charges for disorderly conduct. Last week, January 9th, five other students were arrested in a lunchroom brawl. Two students in the lunchroom fight are old enough to be charged as adults.

Principal Brown says administrators have not lost control of the school.

We have 630 to 640 students. This involves about ten students that wanted to misbehave and didn’t do what they are supposed to do,” said Brown.

Brown says the zero tolerance on violence policy means the ten students will be suspended for five days, then spend five days in alternative school. He says the consequences will negatively impact their entire school.

He hopes to send a clear message to students that school resource officers are always on campus and you will go to jail if you are caught fighting.

Students are also being reminded the principal’s door is always open to resolve disagreements before coming to blows.

“These are great kids a great group of kids, and I love them all, and they know that we are gonna take care of them,” said Brown.

Richard Brown has been the principal at Beauregard for 40-years. He says it has been a few years since the schools have had a fight this bad, much less two in two weeks. Brown says he understands some parents are concerned, but the incidents will be controlled and handled.