Second of two cousins charged in Georgia slaying acquitted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – The second of two cousins charged in a fatal shooting in Columbus, Georgia, has been found not guilty.
  
Jurors acquitted Adrian Patterson of Cusseta in the slaying of 44-year-old Robert Earl Bolden after hours of deliberations on Tuesday.
  
Patterson’s cousin, Gary Lee Jones, was acquitted in the same shooting in December.
  
Patterson and Jones are from Cusseta. The Ledger-Enquirer reports each blamed the other for killing Bolden, who was slain during a drug deal in November 2014.
  
Jurors in Patterson’s trial heard a recorded statement in which he told investigators Bolden pulled a pistol and tried to rob him. He said Jones then shot Bolden before the cousins fled.
  
Jones testified in his trial that Patterson shot Bolden while Jones was waiting down the street.
  
Police haven’t charged anyone else.

Full Ledger Article: http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/news/local/article211691959.html

