Second suspect arrested in connection with May shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a second arrest has been made in a shooting that took place in May.

Today, Oct. 26, 2021, Detric Bush, 20, was arrested on a murder warrant in the murder of Devion Miley.

Bush is scheduled to appear in Recorders Court on Oct. 27, 2021.

Saturday, May 8, 2021, Columbus police responded to a call where Devion Miley, 20, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Miley was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Previously on Oct. 14, 2021, Zajaliq Riley was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the May shooting.

The Columbus Police Department still encourages those with information to contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4365 as an investigation is ongoing.

