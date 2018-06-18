Section of Brickyard Road closing in Phenix City for emergency construction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) - Phenix City officials say a portion of Brickyard Road will close today for emergency construction.

Expect Brickyard to be closed between State Docks and Fontaine Roads. That section of Brickyard will be closed for as long as it takes the city to complete repairs. No timetable is immediately available.