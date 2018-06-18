Local News

Section of Brickyard Road closing in Phenix City for emergency construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) - Phenix City officials say a portion of Brickyard Road will close today for emergency construction.

Expect Brickyard to be closed between State Docks and Fontaine Roads. That section of Brickyard will be closed for as long as it takes the city to complete repairs.  No timetable is immediately available.

 

 

