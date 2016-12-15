LAGRANGE, Ga. – Wednesday marks four years since 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Ct. News 3 is taking a look at security measures in local schools.

Yolanda Stephen with the Troup County School System says they are working to implement control access in all schools like they have at Long Cane Middle School. This means anyone entering the school has to stop at the front office before going inside the rest of the school.

“One of the things from four years ago to today is we think heavily about security and safety. It’s a top priority for us. Some of those things that we have implemented have been because we wanted to make sure to kind of head off anything that may possibly happen,” Stephen said.

Stephen says they are also implementing cameras on school buses throughout Troup County Schools through the E-SPLOST. The schools also have student resource officers in middle and high schools.