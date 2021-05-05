 

Semi truck jackknifed on US 431 in Seale

SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – A major accident has occurred on US 431 southbound near Alabama 169 close to mile marker 100.

A semi truck has jackknifed in the incident, and at least one other vehicle is also involved in the crash.

The Russell County Sheriff Department, along with Seale Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the crash.

Currently there is no word on injuries, but at least one ambulance has responded to the accident.

The lane on the shoulder of US 431 southbound lane is closed, while the lane closest to median of the road open to traffic.

Officials are urging drivers to use extreme caution in the area until the scene has been cleared.

