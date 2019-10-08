Senate Study Committee on Revising Voting Rights for Nonviolent Felony Offenders Meeting at LaGrange College

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – In the state of Georgia felons don’t have the right to vote. Some Georgians want that to change.

The debate on returning voting rights for nonviolent felony offenders will continue on October 22nd, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at LaGrange College. Senator Randy Robertson is set to host the second meeting in the Dixon Assembly Room of the Mabry Gipson Student Center.

During the first meeting earlier this year, Sen. Robertson said, “While Georgia’s laws should remain strong when punishing those convicted of dangerous crimes, we also want to ensure that non-violent offenders have the opportunity to reintegrate into society.”

The study committee consists of five members of the Senate. They will continue to review the current law and how it impacts those transitioning back into the community and society.

Under the new law, the study committee is required to report its findings by December 1, 2019.