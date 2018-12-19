Senate Study Committee to meet in Columbus to discuss lottery

Senator Ed Harbison of Columbus and other members of a Senate Committee will meet in the Fountain City tomorrow afternoon to discuss a lottery game that would benefit veterans.

The Senate Study Committee on Creating a Lottery Game to Benefit Veterans was created by the passage of Senate Resolution 484 during the 2018 Legislative Session.

As stated in the resolution, the committee shall be comprised of five members of the Senate who will look at the possibility of creating one or more games within the Georgia Lottery for the benefit of Georgia’s military veterans.

The committee must report its findings on or before December 31, 2018.

News 3 will be at tomorrow’s meeting and will provide updates here on wrbl.com