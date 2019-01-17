Senseless: Sheriff believes Russell Co. couple murdered over beers, food, and a car

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County investigators say two men have been arrested in the double murder of an elderly couple who may have been killed so the suspects could steal a few cans of beer, some food, and a car.



Sunday night, January 6th, 65-year-old William Perry and his live-in girlfriend 50-year old Deborah Peay were discovered dead inside their home after a fire. The case quickly transitioned into a homicide investigation after forensic evidence showed the couple had been shot and killed before the fire.

Sheriff Heath Taylor says it took five days of no sleep and an anonymous tip from the community to get the break investigators needed to begin getting justice for the couple. 34-year old Joshua Pickard and 22-year old Daryus Sullivan are facing capital murder charges after their Thursday, January 17th arrests.

“The motive, in this case, is going to be burglary,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Investigators say Pickard and Sullivan didn’t know the couple when they allegedly rode bikes to the couples home on Silver Run Road and forced their way inside. Taylor says that’s when one of the suspects shot the couple with a .32 caliber handgun. The home was then burglarized, and the suspects allegedly stole the couples car.



“I will tell you some of the items taken from the home are food and beer. Our victims, in this case, Mr. Perry and Ms. Peay lost their lives over something that minor,” said Sheriff Taylor.



Investigators stopped short of saying the suspects had confessed, but they did recover what they believe is the murder weapon and say the suspects told them where they stashed the stolen vehicle in a nearby vacant garage.



“I have spoken with the District Attorney’s office, and Mr. Davis is absolutely going after the death penalty,” said Sheriff Taylor.



Jenika Hall says one of the suspects, Dayrus Sullivan is her godson. She says the other suspect, Joshua Pickard is her ex-boyfriend. Hall says Sullivan moved down from Kentucky just a few weeks ago. She says there is no way her godson could have committed murder.

“Dayrus is my godson, and the other guy is my ex-boyfriend. Dayrus’ whole mood changed he wanted to go back home he is drinking beer all day and was crying and can’t sleep,” Hall told News 3.

Thursday morning Sullivan and Pickard were arrested at a Logan Drive Mobile home, 14-miles away from the crime scene. Investigators won’t say who they believe pulled the trigger. They do hope the arrests bring a measure of peace to the victims’ families and the community.

“Bringing justice for Mr. Perry and Ms. Peay is why we do what we do,” said Taylor.

Both suspects are being held without bond. We will keep you updated on their court appearances.