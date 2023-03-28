LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Perry Mill Road in Troup County is back open, but several other roads are closed, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

The Georgia Department of Transportation gave a list of closed roads yesterday. All roads of Troup County in that list are still closed.

TCSO provided this road’s update at 8 a.m.:

Salem Road at the bridge is closed

Baughs Cross Roads is closed

Gabbetville Road at the bridge is closed

Drummond Road will remain closed

Adams Road at the bridge will remain closed due to damage

TCSO said on its Facebook page that it will give an update on the roads in the next few hours. Office has advised motorists not to remove a barricade, as it is for their safety.