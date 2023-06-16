COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to inclement weather, the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Father’s Day Car Show has been postponed. While the event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SGTC Americus campus, it will now be held on July 22 at the same time and location, according to organizers.

Car show entrants will recieve awards in categories including “Best in Show, Old (1900-1993),” “Best in Show, New (1994-present),” “Best Paint Job,” “Best Truck,” “Best Motorcycle” and more. There will also be a winner for the best overall vehicle.

The event will also serve as an opportunity for attendees to get information about SGTC educational opportunities and register for courses or programs.

Weather reports indicate the Americus area should expect thunderstorms tomorrow.

Those interested in getting more information about the car show are asked to contact SGTC Motorsports Vehicle Technology instructor Kevin Beaver at (229) 931-2578, according to a press release.