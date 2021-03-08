 

Shane’s Rib Shack customer wins $25,000 prize from restaurant

Local News
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s customer appreciation day at Shane’s Rib Shack, and for one regular customer of the restaurant, that meant a big payout.

Back in December, Shane’s Rib Shacks across the country gave out scratch cards. Customers brought them back through January and February for a chance to win $25,000.

This year, the lucky winner is Deb Burg, from right here in Columbus. Berg says she can hardly believe she won.

“I am totally blown away by this, and I still can’t believe it’s real so let’s kind of go with that,” said Berg. “It just means the world I can pay off some credit card bills, put money towards student loans, so it just means that’s gonna happen faster then it would before.”

Shane’s Rib Shack has been in Columbus for 6 years. Berg is the area’s first grand prize winner.

