COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Shaw High School is mourning the loss of one of its own. Shaw Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Al Pellegrino has died.

According to the Muscogee County School District, Coach Pellegrino passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Jeff Battles, Athletic Director for the Muscogee County School District, released the following statement:

“The leadership and guidance Coach Pellegrino brought to the Shaw High School community and Muscogee County will be missed. Muscogee County School District would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Coach Pellegrino’s family during this time”

Arrangements for Coach Pellegrino will be announced at a later date.