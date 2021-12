COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday morning, Shaw High School was placed on alert after reports of a threat being made on social media.

Officials with the Muscogee County School District says they are aware of a threat that circulated on social media this morning.

Officials say the school is not under lockdown, but does have heightened security.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to bring you any updates from the school as they become available