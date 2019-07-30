“Shawmut Day” community celebration draws 7,000+ visitors to Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Lanett’s Magnolia Road is all quiet Monday, just one day after thousands packed nearly two miles to celebrate the small community of West Shawmut.

“I was surprised, really surprised, to see that many people out here. When we started, it started about three years ago, and it’s been getting bigger and bigger,” says local resident Michael Bailey.

Community members tell News 3 the “Shawmut Day” event started as a local barbecue celebrating community ties in 2017. It’s now a major event drawing food vendors, entertainers, and more than 7,000 guests from around the nation.

“It’s a community event. We all come together, have fun, you can go to anybody’s section and eat and catch up, just have a good time,” says attendee Jarontaee Bailey.

“My community means family, because I feel like all of us stick together, especially when stuff goes down. If anybody’s in need, we all pitch in and help one another. Everybody’s like that, and like I said, just come together and have a good time,” says one young woman who goes by her screen name “Moo Moo”.

“The people in that area, they love their community. They love that place, and for the most part they like us being there as much as possible too,” says Lanett Police Patrol Commander, Captain Richard Casner.

Casner says the city tripled its usual Sunday staff and also had help from Valley and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office sporting a helicopter and drones to manage the crowd. He says for such a large gathering, things were all smooth.

“People coming up to us and asking us if we needed water or Gatorade, and they seemed to take care of us and we did the same for them. Getting them moved through as quickly as we could, and even when it started getting a little gridlocked, it stayed mellow,” he says.

Casner says officers responded to a few fender benders and reports of small scuffles. He says the event remained largely peaceful during more than 11 hours of celebrations.

“As it continues to get bigger, it’s a bit daunting — especially from a law enforcement aspect — because we have a lot of logistics and things to plan for. But to see so many people come around, say hi, and show their support for a small community, that’s pretty cool,” Casner says.

Folks say they’re already excited to see how much the celebration for their close-knit community will continue to grow.

“I’m already planning my outfit for next year. I was excited to see a lot of people come here, because like I said it’s a small town. You don’t see a lot of people around here,” “Moo Moo” says.



