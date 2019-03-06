Sheila Creech, 59: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Last fall, Sheila Creech survived Hurricane Michael in Panama City, according to a report in the Montgomery Advertiser.

A LaGrange native and Florida panhandle transplant, Creech came to Lee County over the weekend to visit 59-year old Marshall Lynn Grimes, her fiancee, in a practice that the Montgomery Advertiser described as common for the couple. Unfortunately, on Sunday, the two were lost along with 10-year old Taylor Thornton, one of the youngest victims of the storm.

The couple was camping with Grimes’ 11-year old daughter and Taylor when the storm hit, Creech’s granddaughter Desteni Clifton told the Advertiser.

Described as “a strong woman” by Clifton, Creech’s loss along with Grimes and Taylor came as a shock to the local community and the family members scattered across the United States.

