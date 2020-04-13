Shelter locations for Lee County in the event of a Tornado Watch

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is the potential for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning in the East Alabama area.
Several locations for shelter are available in a Tornado Watch is issue for Lee County:
Providence Baptist Church
2807 LR 166 Opelika (Beauregard Community)
Greater Peace Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue Opelika
Southern Union State Community College:
Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika
Smiths Station Ruritan Club:
2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station
Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay Street, Auburn
Auburn University:
Greene Hall 1130 Wire Road, Auburn
and
Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell Street, Auburn
Please understand that social distancing of 6 feet will be in place due to COVID-19.