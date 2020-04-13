Shelter locations for Lee County in the event of a Tornado Watch

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is the potential for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning in the East Alabama area.

Several locations for shelter are available in a Tornado Watch is issue for Lee County:



Providence Baptist Church

2807 LR 166 Opelika (Beauregard Community)



Greater Peace Baptist Church

650 Jeter Avenue Opelika



Southern Union State Community College:

Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika



Smiths Station Ruritan Club:

2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station



Auburn United Methodist Church

137 South Gay Street, Auburn



Auburn University:

Greene Hall 1130 Wire Road, Auburn

and

Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell Street, Auburn

Please understand that social distancing of 6 feet will be in place due to COVID-19.