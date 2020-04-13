Shelter locations for Lee County in the event of a Tornado Watch

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is the potential for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning in the East Alabama area.

Several locations for shelter are available in a Tornado Watch is issue for Lee County:

Providence Baptist Church
2807 LR 166 Opelika (Beauregard Community)

Greater Peace Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue Opelika

Southern Union State Community College:
Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika

Smiths Station Ruritan Club:
2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station

Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay Street, Auburn

Auburn University:
Greene Hall 1130 Wire Road, Auburn
and
Ralph Brown Draughon Library 231 Mell Street, Auburn

Please understand that social distancing of 6 feet will be in place due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories