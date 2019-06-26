Sheriff offering $5000 reward for information on theft at Russell County Engineering Complex

by Ken Lund

In the early morning hours of June 23, a theft occurred at the Russell County Engineering Complex on Poorhouse Road in Seale, Ala.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the subjects responsible for the theft.

The items stolen are listed below:

  • Yellow 2012 Caterpillar 430 Backhoe
  • White 2006 International 4300 Dump Truck
  • White 2008 Ford F350 crew cab truck with flat bed
  • Big Tex 7×14 tandem axle trailer
  • Trail King 26′ tandem axle trailer
  • Two John Deere zero turn mowers

…and other miscellaneous equipment

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the theft contact Inv. Allen Newman at 334-664-9856

