Sheriff offering $5000 reward for information on theft at Russell County Engineering Complex

In the early morning hours of June 23, a theft occurred at the Russell County Engineering Complex on Poorhouse Road in Seale, Ala.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the subjects responsible for the theft.
The items stolen are listed below:
- Yellow 2012 Caterpillar 430 Backhoe
- White 2006 International 4300 Dump Truck
- White 2008 Ford F350 crew cab truck with flat bed
- Big Tex 7×14 tandem axle trailer
- Trail King 26′ tandem axle trailer
- Two John Deere zero turn mowers
…and other miscellaneous equipment
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the theft contact Inv. Allen Newman at 334-664-9856