Sheriff offering $5000 reward for information on theft at Russell County Engineering Complex

In the early morning hours of June 23, a theft occurred at the Russell County Engineering Complex on Poorhouse Road in Seale, Ala.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the subjects responsible for the theft.

The items stolen are listed below:

Yellow 2012 Caterpillar 430 Backhoe

White 2006 International 4300 Dump Truck

White 2008 Ford F350 crew cab truck with flat bed

Big Tex 7×14 tandem axle trailer

Trail King 26′ tandem axle trailer

Two John Deere zero turn mowers

…and other miscellaneous equipment

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the theft contact Inv. Allen Newman at 334-664-9856