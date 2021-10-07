Sheriff’s Office: Arrest made in murder of pregnant woman in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman in Troup County on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been taken into custody in North Carolina following the death of Akeila Ware, who was shot and killed on Oct. 5, 2021.

Official are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, but will be holding a news conference at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 10:00 am on Oct. 8, 2021 to release further information in the case.

Ware, age 29, was discovered in critical condition on Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:49 p.m., when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road regarding a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Ware’s car had multiple bullet holes in it when it was discovered, according to officials.

Officials say Ware was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.