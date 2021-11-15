Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation to grow operation in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – South Korean auto supplier Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation is expanding is operation in Auburn.

On Monday, the corporation announced it will grow operations in the city with the addition of high-pressure aluminum die casting and associated post processing at the Auburn facility.

The corporation has been in Auburn since 2019.

According to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, over the next two years, the expansion will invest an additional $70 million into the economy and create some 48 jobs.

“This is just another example of the impact a strong, diversified industrial base has on our local economy now and for years to come,” said Anders.

“The addition of high-pressure die casting capabilities will allow us to provide additional Made in Alabama components to our client base,” said Daejin Park, president of Shinhwa US Auto Corp. “Thanks to the supportive environment we have experienced here in Auburn, we are able to continue to grow and invest with confidence.”

Shinhwa was founded in 1995 in Changwon, South Korea. The company’s focus on a high level of automation and improvements in areas with a high degree of technological challenges provides important value to its customers in the automotive industry.

To learn more about the job opportunities available at Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation, please visit auburnalabama.org/workforce/jobs/#Shinhwa%20Auto

For more information, contact the City of Auburn’s Economic Development Department at (334) 501-7270 or webecondev@auburnalabama.org.