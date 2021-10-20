Shooting at intersection of Forrest and Floyd Road

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. 10/20/2021: One person has been shot, the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Robbery and assault have assumed an investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is currently a large police presence at the Circle K on the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Road.

The gas station is currently blocked off by crime scene tape.

Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms there was a shooting.

She also shares with News 3 there was at least one injury, it is unknown how many people are injured or the extent of their injuries.

Details are limited at this time, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

