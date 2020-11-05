Morris Road shooting victim identified by Muscogee County Coroner

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. EST: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim of the Morris Road shooting death as Letarius Dorsey, 23.

Dorsey was pronounced dead at 6:53 p.m., according to Bryan. He also said that Dorsey was shot inside of a rented sound studio, used to record music.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -A shooting death is under investigation in Columbus in the 1500 block of Morris Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a single victim had died of multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released yet, pending notification of kin.

