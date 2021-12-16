Shooting investigation on Richmond Park Drive in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation has opened after shots fired were reported on Richmond Park Drive.

Captain Williams of the Phenix City Criminal Investigations Division shares with News 3 he can only confirm there has been a shooting, and they are investigating the incident at Richmond Park Homes.

Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident. The scene has been blocked off by caution tape, police ask everyone to avoid the area while they are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.