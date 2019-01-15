LIVE NOW /
Shooting investigation underway in Victoryland parking lot

Local News

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) Macon Co. Sheriff’s investigators are responding to a shooting with possible injuries in the parking lot of Victoryland. 

Sheriff André Brunson confirms to News 3 the shooting happened around 8:00 this morning in the parking lot. 

Sheriff Brunson says he will release more information when it’s available. 

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story. 

