Shooting investigation underway in Victoryland parking lot

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) Macon Co. Sheriff’s investigators are responding to a shooting with possible injuries in the parking lot of Victoryland.
Sheriff André Brunson confirms to News 3 the shooting happened around 8:00 this morning in the parking lot.
Sheriff Brunson says he will release more information when it’s available.
News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.
