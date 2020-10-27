Shooting investigation underway on 38th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on 38th Street.

Monday night, police responded to the 500 block of 38th Street following reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened near Fox Elementary School and Fox Community Center.

The victim’s name and condition are currently not available.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information, stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available