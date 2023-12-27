PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City law enforcement are investigating a shooting on Nancy Drive.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.
by: Simone Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
by: Simone Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City law enforcement are investigating a shooting on Nancy Drive.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now