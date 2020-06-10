Shooting leaves Eufaula man in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a late night shooting.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, is in critical condition.

According to police, just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Norman Street.

Police say the victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour in a private vehicle following the shooting.

Eufaula Fire and Rescue then took the victim to a Dothan area hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

