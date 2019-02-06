Shooting of 11-year-old boy in Auburn leads to take-down of massive drug operation

Montgomery, Ala (WRBL) – Federal prosecutors say an Auburn man, thought to be the mastermind behind a massive drug trafficking operation that stretched across several states, and two other members have been sentenced by a federal judge.

36-year-old Worldly Holstick of Auburn, along with two other members, Marguis Miller, 37, and Lester Young, 35, also of Auburn, were the last three of 19 members sentenced in federal court, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., and Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Andy Langan with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Prosecutors say the massive investigation began when an 11-year-old boy was shot outside of Holstick’s Auburn home. According to witnesses who testified during the trial and the sentencing hearings, Worldly Holstick was the leader of the drug trafficking organization which stretched from Alabama and Georgia to California. The investigation began after the child was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside one of Holstick’s residences in the Orchard Way trailer park in Auburn, Alabama on September 16, 2016. During the ensuing investigation, officers seized the DVR system located at the residence, which contained video of the shooting as well as Holstick and other members of the conspiracy possessing cocaine, marijuana, and various firearms. Each of the defendants previously entered guilty pleas to various drug, gun, and money laundering offenses, including four who did so after a jury trial had commenced.

An additional fifteen defendants were prosecuted in state court by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

In the mid-1990s, Worldly Holstick’s father, Lester Holstick, along with five of Lester Holstick’s siblings (Anthony, Mack, Betty Jean, Rochester, and Curtis) were convicted in federal court on drug trafficking charges. Lester Holstick was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. Mack Holstick was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment.

“These sentencings are the result of the hard work and dedication of multiple agencies and will strike a severe blow to an organization that was bringing dangerous drugs and violence into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Franklin. “Too often, multiple generations participate in the drug trafficking trade and society is left to deal with this vicious cycle. My office will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to identify and dismantle these drug trafficking organizations.”

“This was a huge impact investigation for the Auburn and Lee County communities,” stated Acting ASAC Langan. “It shines a spotlight on the great things that are accomplished when Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement partners work together with their prosecuting counterparts toward a common goal. These sentences should send the message to everyone involved in the illicit drug trade in the State of Alabama that we will bring you to justice and you will be held accountable for your crimes.”

Alfred Lorenzo Cole – 37 years old, Santa Rosa, California; 168 months’ imprisonment;

Sakeya Monique Donaldson, 39 years old, Atlanta, Georgia; 26 months’ imprisonment;

Leanne Grimmett, 32 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 12 months and a day imprisonment;

James Lee Hamilton, 41 years old, Santa Rosa, California; 48 months’ imprisonment;

Jermichael Lamar Hart, 32 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;

Worldly Dieago Holstick – 36 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 420 months’ imprisonment;

Mackenzie Leigh Keith, 24 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 3 years’ probation;

Tyesha Lanise Lockhart – 21 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 12 months and a day imprisonment;

John Willie Maddox, Jr. – 28 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 170 months’ imprisonment;

Phillip Maddox; 41 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 60 months’ imprisonment;

James Earl McIntyre, 29 years old, Montgomery, Alabama; 24 months’ imprisonment;

Marquis Lanez Miller – 37 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 81 months’ imprisonment;

Tyquavious Roequan Mitchell, 20 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 36 months’ imprisonment;

Jamarcus Deandre Pettus, 34 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;

Eric Kendall Smith, 26 years old, Opelika, Alabama; 120 months’ imprisonment;

Timothy Lamar Spinks, 43 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 180 months’ imprisonment;

Erin Kristen Turner – 24 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 6 months’ imprisonment;

Lateasha Lashun Williams, 31 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 20 months’ imprisonment;

Lester Stephen Young, 35 years old, Auburn, Alabama; 33 months’ imprisonment.

These cases were investigated by the following agencies: DEA – Montgomery Resident Office, Auburn Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, Prattville Police Department, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama HIDTA Task Force, Alabama National Guard, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Central Alabama Drug Task Force (CADTF), Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Millbrook Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Opelika Police Department, Troy Police Department, and the United States Marshals.

The federal case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Davidson, Josh Wendell, and Curtis Ivy.