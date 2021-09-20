Shooting on Joyner Drive put local schools in lockdown, MCSD releases information for parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — According to a news release from the Muscogee County School District, Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School were sent into a lockdown after receiving reports of the shooting on Joyner Drive.

There were no reported injuries on the campuses. East Columbus Magnet Academy and Kendrick High School are working to get students back to their parents and guardians.

Parents and guardians that are authorized to pickup students are asked to do so at the front office with a valid ID.

In the statement, MCSD says, “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family.”

