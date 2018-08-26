Shooting on Wildwood Avenue in Columbus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga.- - According to the Columbus Police Department, a shooting happened on Wildwood Avenue in Columbus Saturday night.

That's in the area of the Chick fil A on Wynnton Road.

Police say no other information is being released at this time.

According to the Columbus Fire and EMS Department, they were dispatched to the shooting but moments later called back in service.

They say, a victim was transported to a Columbus hospital by a private vehicle.

Stick with News 3 for any updates on this story.