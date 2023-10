COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired at the Burger King on 7310 Veterans Parkway, according to the Columbus Police Department.

As of about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, at least three CPD units are on the scene talking with several men around motorcycles.

No crime scene tape is up and Burger King appears to be doing business as usual.

Multiple patrol officers are in the parking lot. One said this was an “isolated incident”.

WRBL will keep you updated.