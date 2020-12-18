 

 

Sickle Cell provider virtual seminar set for Friday, December 18

It is estimated that Sickle Cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States, mainly Blacks or African Americans.  

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. is offering non-specialty providers an opportunity to learn more about this chronic and painful blood borne condition. Living Well With Sickle Cell is a virtual seminar designed to help physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, and other health care providers better understand this disease. 

The seminar is scheduled for Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3: p.m. EST. 

Presenters for the event are Dr. James R. Eckman, who established the world’s first 24-hour comprehensive acute care sickle cell clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital and Dr. Otis S. Powell, Jr., who has been treating Sickle Cell patients since 1991.

To attend, log on at https://piedmontga.webex.com/meet/larry.crane   Access Code: 716401770

