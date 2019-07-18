Six-dollar toll could come to new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six dollars may be the only proposed toll rate for the future I-10 bridge and Bayway project according to a report for AL.com.

It could soon cost you $90 a month to get to and from work if you take the Bayway. The monthly pass is one of the things on the agenda to be discussed at a meeting by the department of transportation Thursday, July 16.

The Mobile Chamber of Commerce says 75,000 cars or more go through the Wallace Tunnel each day. Supposing each car takes the whole six dollar trip, that’s $450,000 in tolls collected each day. At that rate, drivers could pay off the whole two-billion-dollar bridge in a little more than 12-years.

In an interview with AL.com, The Alabama Department of Transportation said the monthly pass will be available for any vehicle not pulling a trailer for unlimited trips.

A 15% discount will apply to the six-dollar toll for frequent drivers, or people who cross the bay more than five times each month. The discount will apply to the toll price of a one way trip between Virginia Street in Mobile and US 98 in Daphne. The full 10-mile roadway will be segmented, so drivers only pay for the parts they use.

When you do the math, that monthly pass adds up to $1080 a year for each driver. AL-DOT’s Director John Cooper and other staff will speak at the meeting Thursday morning at 10:00 AM.