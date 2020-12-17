Six mentally disabled brothers receive award of recognition

COLUMBUS Ga.(WRBL)- Help at Home formerly known as Coastal Home Care has had the privilege of helping a unique family.

For the past 10 years Jacklyn Williams has been caring for her six brothers who have mental disabilities ranging from mild to severe. Williams says that there was a defect with her fathers Y chromosome which caused her brothers to have mental disabilities.

“Its been very challenging but I like doing it, I have been doing it now for over 10 years. I started before our mom passed away and as she got sicker, she kept asking me if something happens to her will I make her a promise to not put the boys in a home, will I continue to take care of them and I told her yes,” Williams said.

Williams says her brothers appreciate everything she does for them, her brothers thank her by saying ” Thank you Jackie Mo”, Williams and her brothers all stick together and support each other.

Williams says the pandemic hasn’t been as challenging because her brothers taught themselves how to socially distance without her help.

“Yes, because they all have underlying conditions, including myself. No, because they all know how to socially distance without me telling them. They’ve been out of school since March of this year and when they go outside, I’m like why are they so far apart? They learned to social distance themselves before I could even tell them, so that made me feel good,” Williams said.

Williams brothers are apart of the Help at Home, Help at Home provides services for the elderly and those who are mentally disabled. Laura Wise the Area Director says they’ve been working with the brothers to help them become more independent so they can function as much as possible in society.

“This can be a very frustrating business but people like Jackie and her brothers and success stories like this make all the bad days worth it,” Wise said.

Due to COVID-19 the six brothers are unable to attend their classes that they look forward to with Help at Home. One of the things that they have always enjoyed is receiving an award of recognition at the end of each year.

In an effort to continue as much normalcy as possible, Williams utilized the Help at Home office as a venue to present her brothers with the awards that they look forward to each year.

“Ms. Laura, thank you because if it wasn’t for Ms. Laura I would have given up. I worked for two years to get my brothers in this program and I thought everything was going out the window. With me losing my fiancé, my mom, everything seemed like it was crashing down. This lady here… she would talk to me and tell me no, I’m not going to let you give up,” Williams said.