COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The skeletal remains of a missing man were discovered Monday morning near Lake Oliver.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified remains as 44-year-old Grover Visage. According to Bryan, Visage had been missing for three months.

The remains were found shortly before 10 a.m., in a 100-foot ravine. They were identified as Visage by a wallet in found in his back pocket. Bryan says Visage’s mother also identified his tattoos.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy.