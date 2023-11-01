COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) partnered with Batson-Cook Company, Freeman & Associates, and MetroPower to host a skill challenges for high schoolers.

11 different high schools came to compete in the West Georgia Skills Challenge statewide initiative. Students were introduced to several skill trades such as blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding. They were then given an opportunity to compete and demonstrate their skills for the judges and spectators.

CEO of AGC Georgia Mike Dunham says this is just one of eight competitions being held statewide.

“Our industry’s biggest need right now is workforce. It’s our number one priority. We need more men and women coming into our industry. One of the ways we would do that is by working with our high school programs across the state, showing young men and women a career path. It’s a very high-demand career. It’s also a very high-paying career,” said Dunham.

The winners of the competition will receive a metal and a fully stocked tool bag. The top qualifying competitors will have the opportunity to compete in the state skills USA competition championships in February.

The winner of the February competition will have the chance to represent the state of Georgia on a national level. More information about up-and-coming AGC Georgia skills events can be found on its website.