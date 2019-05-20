Slain Auburn officer transported to funeral home by police escort

The Auburn Police officer slain in a shooting last night will be transported to Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home with a police escort.

The shooting, by suspect Grady Wayne Wilkes, led to a massive manhunt overnight before he was taken into custody at 8:19 a.m. today by the intersection of Beehive Road and Wire Road.

Two other officers were injured as well, with one suffering critical injuries and another wounded.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. when officers repsonded to a domestic disturbance call in the Arrowhead Mobile Home Community. When they arrived, police officers were met with gunfire.