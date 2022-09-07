PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Auburn Heights Church, located at 4207 Auburn Road in Phenix City.

The beds will be given to children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This year, we’re planning on building somewhere between 40 and 50 beds,” said Michael Wood, president of the Columbus chapter.

Anyone 16 and older can volunteer for the event and doesn’t need to know how to build beds. Children eight and older may attend if they’re supervised by their parents.

“The lumber comes from, in this case, Lowes,” Wood said. “All of the bedding is new. New mattress, new linens, new pillow.”

Wood said volunteers can register on-site, but online registration is preferred to speed up the process and allow the team to know how many people will be attending. To register for this event, click here.

“We bring all the tools, the materials and everything,” Wood said. “People just need to show up ready to be put to work.”

How many beds Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds per year depends on funding from sponsorships and donations. Since 2019, Columbus chapter has built and delivered over 600 beds.