 

Small business owners offered steps to become state contractors in Georgia DOT webinar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Small business owners interested in learning how to bid on Georgia Department of Transportation projects are invited to a virtual webinar.

The online webinar is designed to teach small business owners about the routine maintenance opportunities in West Central Georgia. 

Open to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses, the free webinar will cover the eligibility for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170 (Transportation Funding Act) and show the business owners how to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the State.

.Registration details below:

SSFP – Webinar Outreach 

      Wed. Apr. 7th, 2021– 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

    Virtual/Online Event – REGISTER HERE!

