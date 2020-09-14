Small fire during trash pickup temporarily cuts power to three Columbus homes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A small fire has a city truck to blame, after it hit a power line while performing a trash pickup, sparking a mattress in the truck bed and causing the fire.

The fire occurred near 1100 Nobel Street and Waverly Ave., behind Hometown Food Store.

According to city officials, the truck was picking up household trash and furniture when the truck’s arm hit a power line, causing the wire to spark and light a mattress in the truck bed.

The driver immediately dumped the mattress and pulled off, preventing the truck from catching fire, according to city officials.

(Photos from the scene)

Three houses in the area temporarily lost power, but nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 77° 69°

Friday

79° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories