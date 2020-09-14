Small fire during trash pickup temporarily cuts power to three Columbus homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A small fire has a city truck to blame, after it hit a power line while performing a trash pickup, sparking a mattress in the truck bed and causing the fire.

The fire occurred near 1100 Nobel Street and Waverly Ave., behind Hometown Food Store.

According to city officials, the truck was picking up household trash and furniture when the truck’s arm hit a power line, causing the wire to spark and light a mattress in the truck bed.

The driver immediately dumped the mattress and pulled off, preventing the truck from catching fire, according to city officials.



(Photos from the scene)

Three houses in the area temporarily lost power, but nobody was hurt.