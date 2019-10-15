Small fire extinguished in restroom at Harris County High School

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WRBL)–A small fire has been extinguished at Harris County High School. Officials with the school district say the fire occurred in a restroom at the school.

The district says immediate action was taken to removed students and put out the fire. Everyone is safe and no injuries were reported according to officials.

At this time, there is still smoke in the wing of the school where the fire occurred. Officials say the situation is now under investigation.

The school district also says afternoon release for buses and car riders will be normal.