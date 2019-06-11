Smart homes coming to North Donahue Drive in Auburn

A new neighborhood in Auburn will include 51 smart homes. Holland Homes, LLC is working on the development and construction of Northwoods subdivision, an Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood.

Northwoods will be the first energy-efficient enclave in Auburn. The future-focused subdivision will be located on North Donahue Drive.

Representatives for Holland Homes say all the homes in Northwoods will be equipped with enhanced energy-efficiency measures and smart technologies designed to simplify the lives of home owners. That includes security, smart locks, lights, cameras, garage door control, and thermostat all controlled by voice control activation.

Holland Homes owner, Daniel Holland, says he is thrilled to be developing the first of its kind smart neighborhood in Auburn. “We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to build energy-efficient home that feature advanced energy products and home automotion,” said Holland. He added, “Northwoods will not only be a modern and cutting-edge neighborhood for families to reside, but showcases Holland Homes as a leader, being at the forefront of innovation within our industry and our community."