SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL)— Family and friends of a slain Smiths Station basketball star came together to celebrate the legacy he left behind.

Quoyai Shorter was just 19 years old when he was shot and killed in Phenix City in July of 2017.

“That was somebody I saw every day. It was like losing a part of me,” Quoyai’s cousin and teammate Airen Brooks said.

Quoyai’s loved ones were hit hard, as they faced a new reality.

“I couldn’t believe it really. It was hard for me to believe. One of my friends called me and told me that he had passed away and I hung up the phone in his face and said he was lying,” Quoyai’s longtime friend and teammate Stephon Jackson said.

Family and friends continue to organize camps and tournaments to keep Quoyai’s legacy alive.

“Bringing gun violence awareness to teens and even adults around the area,” Quoyai’s sister Shonna Shorter said. “And just remembering who he was and what his goals were.”

Quoyai had plans to go to Johnson & Wales University on a full ride basketball scholarship; a week before he was murdered.

“He lives on in me. So, you know it’s the least I could do for him every year,” Brooks said. “I play ball overseas now and I really believe he has a lot to do with that because the type of person he was with me. He always challenged me; he always pushed me.”

Family and friends say this year’s Yai Day in the Park is different. It is the first year Quoyai’s killer sits behind bars, convicted of his crimes.

“It does feel different because we know that he’s not still out and just living his life when my brother was taken away and not being able to do that,” Shonna said. “I do feel like just in general with our family, it has been a huge weight lifted off our shoulders. So, I do feel like today it will be more cheerful and we’re able to just celebrate him without worrying about what happened.”

“I believe this year right here will be a little more emotional because it kind of patched a hole in a lot of our hearts. We always wanted to know why, it seemed like it took forever,” Brooks said. “I feel like this year will probably be one of the best just because of that.”

More than 50 players attended, all wearing Quoyai’s name, bringing him back to life on the court.

“I wish we didn’t have to do this; you know what I’m saying? But of course, it’s amazing seeing a lot of friends. Everybody’s grown now. Everybody has their own life and stuff, but everybody coming back in town, it shows you how important he was to a lot of people,” Brooks said. “It makes my heart warm because that shows that he was loved.”

