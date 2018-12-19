Smiths Station family inspires sheriff after finding lost bag stuffed with cash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff Jones is so inspired by the actions of a Smiths Station family, he’s turning to News 3 to help spread the word regarding their good deed when they found a bank bag filled with cash.

“You know you always hear about why you should do the right thing, but it doesn’t always happen. In this particular instance, this family did exactly the right thing. It’s all about character, and this family has it in loads. I just think people should know about it,” Sheriff Jay Jones told News 3.

Sheriff Jones says on Monday, December 17th, while driving near Smiths Station Park on Lee Road 242, a husband and his wife along with their two young children discovered a bank bag full of cash.

“We are talking well over a few hundred dollars contained in that bag. This man’s first thought was somebody is missing this money, and they need to get it back. Due to his character and his family’s honesty, his first thought was returning it to the owner,” explained Sheriff Jay Jones.

“The truth of your character is expressed through the choice of your actions.” – Dr. Steve Maraboli

Sheriff Jay Jones believes the young family could have really used the money but chose to do the right thing despite their circumstances. The sheriff says in his 40-year law enforcement career he’s seen the worst things one human can do to another. He says it’s refreshing when he sees the best in action.



“Every now and then you see the best in people, and I would offer this is one of those ‘every now and then’ when you see the best,” said Sheriff Jones.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared the lost money in a social media post and now await the owners claim. Sheriff Jones is hoping maybe the Smiths Station family who turned it in will receive a small reward when the money is reunited with its owner.



For now, Sheriff Jay Jones wants the family to know they’ve inspired him, his deputies and now through this story, hopefully, a community.



“It’s just a nice event and a nice story. I think they deserve some recognition for it,” said Sheriff Jones.



News 3 is trying to contact the Smiths Station family who turned in the money. We will let you know if we are successful.