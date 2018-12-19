Smiths Station Fire and Rescue rolls out new $200K ambulance to serve community

SMITHS STATION, Ala, (WRBL) First responders in Smiths Station believe a new $200,000 ambulance at Smiths Station Fire and Rescue will provide even better service to the community when seconds count in an emergency situation.



First responders at SSFR are now better equipped to handle large-scale emergencies with their newly purchased ambulance. The truck features state of the art stretchers, monitors and high-quality training from Lee County responders. The department bought the ambulance for nearly $200,000, and city officials say the medical truck is a life-saving investment for the community because it will make services faster, and more accessible.

“When an emergency happens, being able to serve the citizens correctly with the best technology possible, is what we’re looking for and that’s what the fire department strives to do. They are constantly trying to better themselves, and this is a product of that,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

The ambulance is funded from county taxes and will operate 24 hours, seven days a week. Mayor Copeland says safety is a top priority and believes the new ambulance will serve the community’s needs.