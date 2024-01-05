SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The Smiths Station Fire Protection District is looking for part-time firefighters.

To qualify, applicants must be 18 years of age and have both a CPR certification and a driver’s license along with a clean record.

Firefighter I/II, as recognized by the Alabama Fire College, is preferred. Otherwise, the applicant must have a valid CPAT certificate.

According to Smiths Station Fire & Rescue, a licensed Alabama EMT is preferred.

Part-time shift availability is planned for Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More details can be found on the flyer below:

You can get an application at Station #1 during normal business hours. The application can be turned back into the station, or by email at dcorbin@smithsstational-fpd.gov.