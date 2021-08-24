Smiths Station High school go to virtual learning Aug. 25 – Sept. 7

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station High School will be going to a blended learning model later this week.

On Aug. 25, 2021, SSHS will transition blended learning, with students working virtually from home and staff not quarantined or COVID positive reporting to the school’s campus.

Teachers will instruct students via zoom during normal class block hours.

1st block – 8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m

2nd block – 10:30 a.m -12:00 noon

3rd block – 12:45 p.m. -2:15 p.m.

4th block – 2:30 p.m. -4:00

The blended learning model will be in effect Aug. 25-Sept. 7, 2021.

The complete statement from Smith Station High School is below:

SSHS will transition to a blended learning model beginning Wednesday, August 25th. Students will work virtually from home (not reporting to campus) while staff that is not quarantined or COVID positive will report to the school building. This will take place from Wednesday, August 25th through Tuesday, September 7th. Teachers will present live instruction via Zoom during regularly scheduled class times. 1st block will Zoom from 8:45-10:15 2nd block will Zoom from 10:30-12:00 3rd block will Zoom from 12:45-2:15 4th block will Zoom from 2:30-4:00 Teachers may have additional instruction and assignments in their Google classrooms. Breakfast will be served at the back door of the cafeteria from 8:15-8:45 and lunch will be served from 12:00-1:00. The SSHS student will need to be in the vehicle for service. As of today, extracurricular activities will continue, updates will be made if that changes.