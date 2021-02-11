Smiths Station High School Students make gifts for 170 WHINSEC Trainees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s Smiths Station High School’s “Be Kind Week” when every department in the school preforms an act of kindness.

This year the school’s foreign language department decided to give back to soldiers attending the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning. Soldiers training at WHINSEC come from all over Central and South America.

Students wrote letters to the trainees in Spanish or French and put them in a Smiths Station Cougar’s cup with a goodie bag.

Students gave 170 of these cups to WHINSEC trainees.

The teacher who organized it, Zahily Vazquez, said her hope was to let these trainees, who are far away from their homes, know they’re appreciated.

“Near Valentine’s Day, they promote a lot of kindness because during these time with the pandemic a lot of people is sad and depressed,” said Vasquez. “A little token of kindness can go a long way.”

Vasquez presented the gifts to the trainees, while delivering this message of gratitude to the soldiers in Spanish.

First Sergeant Fernando Garcia explained projects like this are essential to building a bond between the WHINSEC school and the community.

“…The highlight of today is to once again be able to create these bonds,” said Garcia. “Bonds that we have–not only from the institute, but the United States Army, to our community, Columbus, and to the world.”