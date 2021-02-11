 

Smiths Station High School Students make gifts for 170 WHINSEC Trainees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s Smiths Station High School’s “Be Kind Week” when every department in the school preforms an act of kindness.

This year the school’s foreign language department decided to give back to soldiers attending the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning. Soldiers training at WHINSEC come from all over Central and South America.

Students wrote letters to the trainees in Spanish or French and put them in a Smiths Station Cougar’s cup with a goodie bag.

Students gave 170 of these cups to WHINSEC trainees.

The teacher who organized it, Zahily Vazquez, said her hope was to let these trainees, who are far away from their homes, know they’re appreciated.

“Near Valentine’s Day, they promote a lot of kindness because during these time with the pandemic a lot of people is sad and depressed,” said Vasquez. “A little token of kindness can go a long way.”

Vasquez presented the gifts to the trainees, while delivering this message of gratitude to the soldiers in Spanish.

First Sergeant Fernando Garcia explained projects like this are essential to building a bond between the WHINSEC school and the community.

“…The highlight of today is to once again be able to create these bonds,” said Garcia. “Bonds that we have–not only from the institute, but the United States Army, to our community, Columbus, and to the world.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

65° / 58°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 65° 58°

Friday

61° / 47°
Showers
Showers 52% 61° 47°

Saturday

52° / 46°
Rain
Rain 92% 52° 46°

Sunday

55° / 48°
Showers
Showers 56% 55° 48°

Monday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 65% 57° 38°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 51° 34°

Wednesday

58° / 52°
Showers
Showers 62% 58° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
64°

63°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
63°

62°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

10 PM
Showers
39%
63°

62°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
62°

62°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

61°

1 AM
Foggy
20%
61°

61°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
61°

61°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
61°

61°

4 AM
Showers
53%
61°

60°

5 AM
Showers
52%
60°

59°

6 AM
Showers
49%
59°

59°

7 AM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

8 AM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

9 AM
Showers
42%
59°

59°

10 AM
Showers
39%
59°

58°

11 AM
Showers
37%
58°

58°

12 PM
Showers
37%
58°

59°

1 PM
Showers
41%
59°

60°

2 PM
Showers
39%
60°

60°

3 PM
Showers
44%
60°

60°

4 PM
Showers
49%
60°

59°

5 PM
Showers
42%
59°

58°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories