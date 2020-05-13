Smiths Station High School to celebrate Class of 2020 with parking lot graduation on May 30th





SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station High School will be celebrating its graduating seniors at the end of the month.

On May 30th, the school will hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the school’s parking lot, where a stage will be setup for the graduation.

Seniors will park their vehicles in the parking lot, near the home room section. Officials say one vehicle per family will be permitted due to limited space. Each family is allowed to have as many people in the vehicle as will fit.

Graduates, dressed in their cap and gown, will walk from their vehicle to the podium to receive their diplomas while loved ones look on.

Immediately following the graduation there will be a parade to celebrate the new graduates. All the vehicles will line-up for the parade at the back gate of the school in preparation for the parade.

Non-graduating students, administration, teachers, and school staff can line the streets from the high school up to Lakewood Senior Living to watch. Everyone else can line the streets from Lakewood Senior Living to the corner of Lee Road 430/296 (Dr. Hollingworth’s house) where the parade will end.