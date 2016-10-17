Smiths Station High School to reopen for students Tuesday after major flooding

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Smiths Station High School students can plan on returning to school Tuesday after a pipe burst caused major flooding in several classrooms and hallways over the weekend.

Professional cleaning services are handling the bulk of the cleaning, but faculty and a few student volunteers are helping to clean two floors drenched and damaged from the pipe burst. The high school’s principal and high school principal lead the charge in the cleanup.

Assistant principal Emma Whitlock says she first heard the news of the flooding from a teacher who came into school around 2 p.m. Sunday. The teacher noticed an inch of water covering nearly one-third of the school.

Whitlock says the flooding was the last event students expected to hear during homecoming week.

“We didn’t tell anybody to come,” Whitlock says. “They saw what was going on. We’re a family here at Smiths Station High School and everybody wants to pitch in and help. Today, a lot of us are wandering around and trying to figure out what to do, how to help.”

The school still faces a ton of cleanup, including several bags of garbage, damaged sheet rock and wallpaper, insulation, ceiling tiles, computers and books. This week will be about recovery as all hands at Smiths Station High School will be on deck.

Classes in affected areas will be relocated Tuesday. The school is still assessing the cost of the flooding damage.

“Right now, it’s really just the professionals before we can get in and put everything back together,” Whitlock explains.